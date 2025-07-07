Kemi Badenoch should hang her head in shame for haranguing an upset Rachel Reeves - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What happened here crossed a line. What an example to set. Bullying in schools? What do politicians expect when this kind of thing will be seen across the airwaves and all over the internet, an adult shouting and haranguing another adult who is upset?

Perhaps naively, some of us thought that more women gaining senior political roles would mean a less gladiatorial debating chamber. Farewell, we reckoned, to male politicians telling female colleagues to “calm down dear” as then-PM David Cameron did to Labour’s Angela Eagle, who was then Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, in a Commons debate about NHS reforms in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the evidence of last week, when Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch bated the hapless Chancellor’s tears, if anything it’s getting worse.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves (right) crying as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. PIC: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

As Reeves and deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner flanked Keir Starmer, the latter’s expression barely changing from non-committal throughout the whole debacle, it became obvious that the Chancellor of the Exchequer was visibly distressed. She looked absolutely exhausted. Her mouth twitched, her chin wobbled, she tried and failed to blink away the tears.

Whatever you think of her own record in government, it’s churlish and nasty to belittle someone so obviously upset. Badenoch, known for her combative approach, should surely reconsider going for the jugular with such zeal.

I’m a crier, I admit, so I did feel for Reeves. I’ll break down at any excuse, but it’s years since I succumbed to tears in any kind of work setting. It’s so humiliating when you simply can’t hold it back anymore. Whatever mistakes she has made in attempting to balance the Treasury books – and there are many – the MP for Leeds West must be mortified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When tough women cry it hits home. Those of us with long enough memories will recall Margaret Thatcher’s eyes welling up as she left Downing Street in 1990. And later, her successor Theresa May’s own eyes filling with tears on the same spot, her voice cracking on the words “the country I love” in her farewell speech.

No such dignity from the latest Tory leader. As Badenoch tore dementedly into Starmer, her eyes swivelled and landed on Reeves: “She looks absolutely miserable…” Badenoch hissed.

When this punch didn’t land, she repeated herself and then went off the scale. “She looks absolutely miserable…” she said again. “The fact is, Labour MPs are going on the record saying the Chancellor is toast, and the reality is she is a human shield for his [Starmer’s] incompetence. In January, he said she would be in post ‘til the next election – will she really? … how awful for the Chancellor that he couldn’t confirm that she would stay in place.”

The Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, perhaps should have intervened at some point, but he stepped back and allowed it to carry on. Afterwards Reeves denied she had had a spat with him, or with Starmer, and her upset was caused by a personal matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I read somewhere that since the murder of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox in 2016, the Jo Cox Foundation and Compassion in Politics, an organisation which fosters empathy, fairness, and integrity, have urged politicians to take a civility pledge. They argue that showing civility to each other, virtually and in real life, could have a profound effect on our politics. And presumably, on society as a whole.

There’s been scant evidence of this recently. On so many matters, we become further and further polarised. Toxification of politics carries on unabated, both in Westminster and furtive online communities, where trolling and threats flourish unguarded.

The actions in the House of Commons last week reflect the meanness and vitriol that is infecting society. We need strong, positive political leadership to turn this around; it saddens me that on current form, there is so little prospect of this.