Labour is simply not saying enough about social mobility in Yorkshire - Jayne Dowle

This research charts data points that span across two decades, ranking each parliamentary constituency in England by the social mobility prospects for disadvantaged young people, using free school meals as a measure.

Taking in some 10 million people and examining their earnings at the age of 28, the findings should send shock waves through the Cabinet. Sadly, I doubt they will.

The research found that 42 of the top constituencies for such social mobility opportunities in the country are in London, with just eight out of the top 50 being outside of the capital.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

In the highest-ranking constituency, East Ham, east London, almost half (47 per cent) of former secondary school pupils in receipt of free school meals went on to take their place in the top 50 per cent of nationwide earners by the age of 28, with a fifth (20 per cent) in the top 20 per cent.

This remarkable trajectory is testimony to the employment opportunities to be found in London, underpinned by relatively higher educational attainment and the taking up of higher education.

In comparison, let’s consider Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ constituency of Leeds West and Pudsey. After Sheffield Heeley, it’s the worst-performing constituency in Yorkshire and the Humber, way down the index at number 525 (out of 543 constituencies), with just over a quarter (27 per cent) of former free school meals pupils in the top 50 per cent of earners by the age of 28, and just 7 per cent in the top 20 per cent.

Just below this, grazing the bottom of the table, is Sheffield Heeley, former Transport Secretary Louise Haigh’s constituency, where 23 per cent of the poorest school pupils reach the heights of top earners, and only 5 per cent hit the top 20 per cent.

Now, whilst it is true that this arresting data reveals much of the legacy of long years of austerity and neglect under Conservative governments, it is also the case that Labour has simply not said enough about social mobility.

As The Sutton Trust points out, our country is “highly divided geographically. It is a country in which where you grew up can have as much, if not more impact, than your family’s individual socio-economic circumstances.”

Levelling up was quashed as a spiteful backbite to Boris Johnson, who made a promise to reduce geographical inequality a cornerstone of his successful 2019 general election campaign. How far this was populist hubris, and how far Johnson, a former mayor of London, really cared about the life chances of people in the North of England and other economically-challenged areas, remains a matter for debate.

However, then, Labour actually, literally, got rid of the words. George Orwell couldn’t have made it up. Such was Johnson’s fixation on the idea, he had altered the name of the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government, replacing ‘local government’ with ‘levelling up’. Then in 2021, he appointed Michael Gove as the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities after a 2021 cabinet reshuffle.

But when Labour came to power in July 2024, out went ‘levelling up’ and back came ‘local government’, with Jim McMahon, Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution in the United Kingdom, announcing that the phrase was “only ever a slogan” and was now being “firmly Tippex-ed out of the department”.

“We are now the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government,” he told BBC Breakfast in an interview. “It is a reshaping of the department. It is a refocus, but frankly it is also just grown-up politics.”

Well, it’s been almost a year now, and we’re still waiting for Labour to come up with anything that’s remotely ‘grown-up’ on equality of opportunity and social mobility. We’re in dire need of ideas which might acknowledge that much work needs to be done to even out opportunities across the country, and commit to policies to help this happen.

