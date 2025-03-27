Labour needs to pluck up the courage and tax the wealthy - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether that’s a £20bn ‘black hole’ or not remains a moot point. The key takeaway, according to the poll, conducted by the TUC (Trades Union Congress) is that there is strong public support for asking the UK’s super-rich to contribute more.

So why is Labour, that’s Labour remember, supposedly (still) the party of working people, so wary of making the move?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reeves is on record as being very resistant to introducing what’s known as a ‘wealth tax’. To date, she has not exactly explained why. She may not be able to shy away from putting her cards on the table for much longer; despite swingeing cuts to public services and the Civil Service on top of crippling rises in National Insurance and business rates, she is rapidly running out of options to fill that hole.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves appearing on the BBC 1 current affairs programme Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg. PIC: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

There is only so far we can be squeezed. If she carries on steadfastly refusing to even counter all solutions, the country is going to end up on the edge of collapse. For all the denials that we’re not entering Austerity 2.0, we’re facing a dangerous ‘duck test’; if it looks like austerity, swims like austerity, and quacks like austerity, then it probably is austerity.

Surely, the inequity must be staring her in the face. Since 2010, according to the World Inequality Database, Britain’s richest one per cent have grown their wealth by more than £1trillion.

So whilst the rest of us have slogged our way through Conservative cuts, a pandemic and the fall-out from war in Ukraine, each member of the super-rich has enjoyed a £2.2m boom in their personal fortunes. This works out at 41 times more than the rise in the average wealth of the bottom 99 per cent, the rest of us, in other words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, no-one should be punished for hard work, or having the savvy to invest their money well. But Labour must be courageous here. It should listen to an illustrious range of experts, including the Wealth Tax Commission, the respected think tank Demos, Patriotic Millionaires UK, the Tax Justice Network and Tax Watch, all of which are suggesting creative and credible ways for the government to maximise fiscal opportunities from the super-rich.

These would include, for example, introducing National Insurance contributions on investment income, and a wealth tax of one to two per cent on the estimated 22,000 UK fortunes worth more than £10m.

Why the reluctance, Rachel? One argument given is that faced with an increased tax burden, the UK’s super-rich would simply up and leave the country. It’s said that this is what happened in Spain, for example. When such punitive taxes were introduced, the wealthy simply moved next door to Portugal.

Perhaps she’s rattled that in the face of crackdowns on non-doms and changes to inheritance tax, the UK already lost a net 10,800 millionaires to migration since Labour took power in 2024. This represents a 157 per cent increase on 2023 and more than any other country apart from China, according to research by a national newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, consider the devil’s advocate question; if proportionately, the super-rich are not paying enough tax in relation to their incomes and investments, and are simply sitting there enjoying their status, exactly what are they bringing to the country anyway?

Tough times call for tough tactics. The chasm between poor and rich has not been as yawning for a hundred years; whilst queues stretch for food banks and millions rely on benefits to pay the rent, those with the assets treat themselves to private jets, super-yachts and third and fourth homes.

None of this escapes the notice of voters. Labour MP Liam Byrne, who represents Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North, and a supporter of super-rich taxation, recently undertook some interesting analysis of the 2024 General Election results for Prospect Magazine; he found that in those regions where the 16-year growth in aggregate wealth has been weakest - the northeast, the East of England and the West Midlands - the Reform vote was the biggest winner.

Labour’s majority is huge, that’s true, but in these difficult times it should take nothing for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And taxing the super-rich is not just about hard cash; it’s about invested power and influence. As we are witnessing in Trump’s America, with wannabe trillionaire Elon Musk by the President’s side in the White House, unless you stop the very rich from becoming even richer, it’s not just their economic power that continues to rise, but also their political power.