Lease payments of £363m for Doncaster Sheffield Airport will alarm taxpayers

The closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) in 2022 led to widespread disappointment across the region. That’s because the overwhelming sentiment was that its potential had never really been realised.

Since then there has been a strong push from local leaders to reopen the airport. Their efforts have got to the point where DSA could open next year and they should be praised for getting this far.

However, the financial concerns are beginning to pile up with Doncaster Council bosses having signed up to £363m in lease payments to reopen DSA.

The council signed a 125-year lease for the airport land with owner Peel in March 2024.

Empty car Parks infront of the closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport in South Yorkshire.

Back in 1999, Peel paid £78m for what was then RAF Finningley.

This lays bare the short-termism that the region has suffered from when it comes to infrastructure. It not only holds the region back in terms of development but also costs the taxpayer.

The costs are piling up and the local authorities will need to proceed very carefully.

Let’s not forget, the original plan had been to sign up a private operator to take over the airport and cover the full lease costs through a 50-year underlease.

But given no operator could be found, the whole equation has changed since 2022.

Many will feel that throwing a substantial amount of money at an airport is not wise, especially if they see other services flagging.