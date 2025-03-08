Lease payments of £363m for Doncaster Sheffield Airport will alarm taxpayers
Since then there has been a strong push from local leaders to reopen the airport. Their efforts have got to the point where DSA could open next year and they should be praised for getting this far.
However, the financial concerns are beginning to pile up with Doncaster Council bosses having signed up to £363m in lease payments to reopen DSA.
The council signed a 125-year lease for the airport land with owner Peel in March 2024.
Back in 1999, Peel paid £78m for what was then RAF Finningley.
This lays bare the short-termism that the region has suffered from when it comes to infrastructure. It not only holds the region back in terms of development but also costs the taxpayer.
The costs are piling up and the local authorities will need to proceed very carefully.
Let’s not forget, the original plan had been to sign up a private operator to take over the airport and cover the full lease costs through a 50-year underlease.
But given no operator could be found, the whole equation has changed since 2022.
Many will feel that throwing a substantial amount of money at an airport is not wise, especially if they see other services flagging.
Those in charge of reopening the airport need to make a compelling case of the wider economic benefits to people who otherwise won’t be using the airport should it reopen.
