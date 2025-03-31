Listen to families of victims and work cross party to toughen up sentencing for violent and sexual criminals - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the BBC’s This City is Ours, a grim excursion through gangland Liverpool, starring Sheffield’s Sean Bean as Ronnie, the boss, and Julie Grahame as his wife, Elaine. Along with exacting bloody revenge for stolen consignments of drugs, deadly car chases and cage fighting almost to the death to settle scores, there is one over-riding theme that terrifies these hard men (and women); fear of a life sentence in prison for murder.

As one character says – I won’t spoil it by naming them – being handed a life term, of which a criminal might serve at least 18 or 20 years, means you come out of prison and “it’s all over”. In other words, not much meaningful life left to live, a life for a life.

It’s an interesting insight into the dilemma the government finds itself in over sentencing for violent crime, hotly debated as it tries to tackle prison over-crowding. A long sentence really does hold power.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood during the official opening of HMP Millsike - the new Category C jail in Yorkshire. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

So why does the Justice Secretary insist that violent criminals handed lengthy jail terms will be among those who will serve less time in prison under the government’s overhaul of sentencing laws?

Mahmood was in York last week, opening a new 1,500 capacity prison, HMP Millsike. It was a timely visit. As fast as new prisons are built, they are being filled; at the same time as Mahmood cut the ribbon, prisons reached 99 per cent capacity again, forcing her to bring back the emergency use of police cells to detain prisoners, known as Operation Safeguard.

Mahmood says she is prepared to push through controversial measures to ensure a long-term solution to Britain’s prison crisis. Reforming short sentences “isn’t going to be enough” to solve the crisis by itself.

It’s an unenviable situation, but in its attempt to address horrific delays in the criminal justice system and overcrowding in prisons, the government must, must, prioritise taking a tough stance with those accused of the most heinous attacks, including taking a life and sexual violence.

At a distance, presumably with little or no personal experience of losing a loved one to violent crime or seeing them permanently traumatised following a horrific attack, ministers too often speak in abstract terms.

They don’t know what it feels like for a parent or partner to see the accused excused from full justice. And too often, sad to say, politicians pay only lip service to those who have been through such horrific experiences.

As they wrestle with reform, they really should listen to the bereaved and bereft, such as Jeremy and Susan Everard, whose daughter was abducted, raped and murdered by serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens in March 2021.

The Everards are part of Justice for Victims, a new campaign group set up by people who are closely related to victims of serious crimes, launched in Parliament last week.

Couzens received a whole life order. As Mr and Mrs Everard said at the launch, they “feel that the enormity of his crime was recognised” and just as importantly that their “daughter’s life was valued”. But as they point out, there are so many other families who are left feeling that justice was not done in court.

There really is no excuse; all politicians, including Mahmood, should listen very carefully to the families of victims and work cross-party towards toughening up sentencing for the violent and sexual criminals.

Sadly, early signs might make us wonder what planet some of these politicians are on. Mahmood says that her sentencing reforms would ensure the most dangerous criminals were always locked up.

However, they would also ensure that those who ‘could’ be rehabilitated were able to “turn their backs on a life of crime, so that we build a country where our prisons churn out better citizens rather than better criminals”.

Perhaps the visit to HMP Millsike has clouded her vision. There’s a huge difference between a brand-new state-of-the-art correctional facility and the crumbling, overcrowded jails that house so many of 97,700 (as of March 2024) inmates of the UK’s prison population. How does she propose the institutions with no capacity for counselling, meaningful work or rehabilitation from addictions go about “churning out” better citizens?

Some prisons are so under-funded they can’t even afford netting to prevent drones flying in carrying drugs and mobile phones.