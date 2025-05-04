Nigel Farage is in an understandably triumphant mood after Thursday’s elections, with his Reform party winning a by-election, more than 600 council seats and the mayoralties of Hull & East Yorkshire and Greater Lincolnshire.

He has now suggested that Reform UK has supplanted the Conservative Party as the chief opposition to Labour and while that is not yet borne out in terms of Parliamentary numbers, Reform undoubtedly has huge political momentum.

However, any politician will tell you it is a lot easier to be popular while in opposition than in power, where decisions have consequences and rhetoric is confronted by reality.

The electorate has now given Reform a chance to show how it will govern on the ground, with the party having control of 10 councils and Luke Campbell and Andrea Jenkyns as neighbouring mayors.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage with the party's mayoral candidate for Hull, Luke Campbell MBE, during the Reform UK Hull conference at Connexin Live, Hull in February. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

In Yorkshire in particular, the performance of Mr Campbell, a former Olympic gold-medal winning boxer, as mayor will provide a real litmus test as to Reform’s credibility.

He won a handsome victory in the polls by more than 11,000 votes from his nearest challenger, Liberal Democrat Mike Ross, who is leader of Hull City Council.

But in the run-up to polling day, several local business leaders have described their misgivings about his suitability for a role involving control of hundreds of millions of pounds of investment funding and powers over transport, education and housing.

Mr Campbell said he would put the people of the region before party politics and wouldn’t be drawn on whether he agreed with Mr Farage’s position.

