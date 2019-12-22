Martin Peters was the quiet hero and genius in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team – The Yorkshire Post says

MARTIN Peters MBE was one of the more unassuming heroes of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning side. After the formalities were completed at the post-match banquet, he celebrated by having a cup of tea with his wife Kathleen.

Yet this quiet modesty should not detract from his brilliance as a midfielder for the ages as he ghosted past defenders with grace and poise.

The late Bobby Moore parades the World Cup trophy with Martin Peters and Geoff Hurst.

Indeed, his goal would have won the final if it was not for West Germany scoring a last minute equaliser that forced extra time and Sir Geoff Hurst’s ‘people on the pitch’ hat-trick.

But this did not perturb Peters who was the ultimate team player, even during his stint with Sheffield United towards the end of a career where he is still remembered with affection.

Martin Peters leads the England team out at Wembley in 1971.

And at the end of a year that also claimed Gordon Banks, another legendary figure from Sir Alf Ramsey’s side, it is a poignant reminder of the legacy of the boys of ‘66 – players whose skill, and values, would be priceless in today’s transfer market.