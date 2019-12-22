Former Sheffield United and England World Cup hero Martin Peters dies at 76

England's 1966 World Cup final goalscorer Martin Peters has died.

Peters struck the second of England's four goals against Germany when they won the tournament in 1966.

The Essex-born player spent the final season of his professional career at Sheffield United and briefly managed the club in 1981.

His other clubs were West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City.

Peters was a free kick specialist who was described by Sir Alf Ramsey as being 'ten years ahead of his time' and he became Britain's first £200,000 footballer when he transferred from West Ham to Spurs in 1970.

He is also known for playing in every position in the XI, including in goal, while at West Ham.

He arrived at Sheffield United in 1980 as a player-coach, but the Blades endured a tough season and manager Harry Haslam suffered from ill health. Mid-season, Peters retired from playing to replace Haslam. However, the club won just three of their remaining 16 games and were relegated to the Fourth Division for the first time in their history. Peters resigned and officially retired from the professional game.

He spent the next season playing for Gorleston, a Norfolk-based non-League club, before quitting the sport in 1983.

He went on to work in insurance and also acted as a match-day host in the hospitality suites at his former clubs Spurs and West Ham.

He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.