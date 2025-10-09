Mayors can deliver much more for regions if they’re given the power to build
However, regional mayors can do so much more than just act as campaigners, as the report from the influential think tank Labour Together points out.
Its policy paper, titled ’Let Mayors Build: A new deal for transport’, argues for metro mayors to be given the power to approve and build trams, light rail and underground lines.
The report says mayors are “visible champions for their region, but are underpowered”, and this risks eroding public trust when regional projects are turned down by Westminster.
There’s an overwhelming feeling that the country’s problems are not being addressed by Westminster. This is where mayoralties can come in. Devolution is not just about delivering infrastructure for regions but giving communities agency. It’s a direct link to big picture democracy.
There are lessons to be learned from other parts of the world where empowered mayors have been able to deliver transformational infrastructure for their constituents.
ItWest Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, who is working on delivering a tram network between Leeds and Bradford, has endorsed the report's findings. Leeds is the largest city in Europe without any form of mass transit and centralised decision making has been a big barrier to the region getting the transport infrastructure it needs.
The English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill, which is making its way through Westminster, presents the Government an opportunity to deliver the powers that mayors need to become more than just advocates for their areas. It’s an opportunity that the Government should embrace.