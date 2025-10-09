Mayors can deliver much more for regions if they’re given the power to build

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 9th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
The progress made on devolution in recent years under successive governments is laudable following years of stalemate. Mayors have already proven themselves to be powerful voices for their respective regions.

However, regional mayors can do so much more than just act as campaigners, as the report from the influential think tank Labour Together points out.

Its policy paper, titled ’Let Mayors Build: A new deal for transport’, argues for metro mayors to be given the power to approve and build trams, light rail and underground lines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report says mayors are “visible champions for their region, but are underpowered”, and this risks eroding public trust when regional projects are turned down by Westminster.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin. PIC: James Hardistyplaceholder image
Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin. PIC: James Hardisty

There’s an overwhelming feeling that the country’s problems are not being addressed by Westminster. This is where mayoralties can come in. Devolution is not just about delivering infrastructure for regions but giving communities agency. It’s a direct link to big picture democracy.

There are lessons to be learned from other parts of the world where empowered mayors have been able to deliver transformational infrastructure for their constituents.

ItWest Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, who is working on delivering a tram network between Leeds and Bradford, has endorsed the report's findings. Leeds is the largest city in Europe without any form of mass transit and centralised decision making has been a big barrier to the region getting the transport infrastructure it needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill, which is making its way through Westminster, presents the Government an opportunity to deliver the powers that mayors need to become more than just advocates for their areas. It’s an opportunity that the Government should embrace.

Related topics:LeedsLabourDevolutionTracy BrabinGovernment
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice