Multiple questions need to be answered about the North Sea tanker crash

As the dust begins to settle after a container ship crashed into a US oil tanker in the North Sea just off the coast of East Yorkshire, it’s important that lessons are learned.

A thorough investigation is needed because clearly something has gone badly wrong.

First and foremost, tribute must be paid to the rescue workers who worked hard in the face of an apocalyptic scene. The fact that 36 crew were recovered, with only one remaining unaccounted for is remarkable given the devastation the accident caused.

It is clear that had rescue teams not mobilised quickly, then the situation could have been far worse. The sea going expertise that exists in the region must never be taken for granted.

Smoke rises from the MV Solong cargo ship, as a tug boats stand off in the North Sea, off the coast of Withernsea. PIC: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Thankfully, the Solong tanker was not carrying cyanide. While experts say that jet fuel will float and evaporate. But this part of the coast is not out of the woods yet. Questions remain, such as what was in the containers Solong was carrying and is there anything leaking from the ships.

As it stands, it looks like an ecological disaster was averted on this occasion but this should be a wake up call when it comes to protecting marine life.

There are 166,576 breeding pairs of seabirds in the Flamborough and Filey Coast Special Protection Area. Bridlington is Europe's lobster capital and the majority of the shellfish landed in the port ends up gracing the tables of restaurants and hotels in Spain, France and Portugal.

Expertise when it comes to wildlife are also excellent with staff at Bempton Cliffs conducting daily checks for any signs of pollution.