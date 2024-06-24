Nature recovery in the Yorkshire Dales is a measure of our collective conscience

The Yorkshire Dales National Park is a vital part of the region’s ecosystem, as well as being a key part of Yorkshire’s identity.

A lot of people have an affinity for the national park because of scenic vistas and for its fauna. While locals know all too well about the role it plays in ensuring that not only nature thrives but communities downstream are protected from the elements.

So while it is welcome that the Yorkshire Dales National Park Management Plan Partnership (NPMP Partnership) has achieved or is close to achieving more than half of the 49 objectives set in 2019, it is still clear that there is much work to do.

Especially when it comes to nature recovery and the natural environment. The report said objectives on nature recovery are not being met, while the Environment Agency is reporting that the proportion of rivers in the National Park in good ecological condition has fallen from 62 per cent in 2020 to 51 per cent.

It will be a difficult task given that the Dales are not just a place for people to visit for recreation but also a live working environment.

However, protecting and encouraging diversity in flora and fauna is a measure of our collective conscience.

There have been repeated warnings around biodiversity and much damage has already been done. If that slide cannot be corrected in a place of such natural majesty as the Dales then what hope do other places in the country have?