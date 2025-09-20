No reason for there to be any opposition to calls for Bradford to be included in national inquiry into grooming gangs

By The Yorkshire Post

Published 20th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
The grooming gangs scandal is a stain on the nation’s collective conscience. Authorities turning a blind eye to the most vulnerable in society being exploited for fear of being labelled racist was unconscionable.

A national inquiry is long overdue into this dark chapter. A chapter that to this day may still be continuing in some parts of the country, albeit in a far more subtle way.

We must not fall into the trap of thinking that these are crimes consigned to history. Especially when the scale of the problem is not fully known.

A national inquiry would not only help develop a full picture of what happened but also help people understand why this happened. Only then can lessons be carried forward so that no other victims have to go through the suffering that those at the hands of grooming gangs did. No stone must be left unturned and no area must be spared a thorough examination.

Robbie Moore is the MP for Keighley and Ilkley.
Robbie Moore is the MP for Keighley and Ilkley. PIC: James Hardisty

That is why the call by Robbie Moore, the Conservative MP for Keighley and Ilkley, for all Bradford MPs, councillors and West Yorkshire Mayor to sign his letter to the Home Secretary asking for Bradford to be a part of the national inquiry should be heeded.

There is no reasonable ground for objecting to including Bradford or any other town or city where there may be suspicion of widespread child sexual exploitation.

The Jay report found that the crimes were carried out mainly by British-Pakistani men. And a thorough inquiry is in the interests of the British-Pakistani community.

Politicians of different stripes need to come together and form a consensus on stopping grooming gangs. That starts with absolute transparency.

By tackling it head on the Government would also see off the threat from the far-right, which has turned the issue of grooming gangs into a political football.

