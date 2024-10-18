No reason why Leeds and Bradford cannot surpass Salford Quays - The Yorkshire Post says
That was only reinforced at a major business event, which discussed the potential that remains untapped across Yorkshire.
Parts of Leeds and Bradford could rival Salford Quays once major transport infrastructure schemes are completed across West Yorkshire, according to Simon Warburton, Executive Director for Transport at West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA). Mr Warburton had previously been involved in devising transport policy in Greater Manchester.
He said “the conditions are the same” for the Leeds south bank and Bradford southern gateway.
In fact, there’s no reason why Yorkshire should not be looking to exceed Salford. The region should be striving to be its own brilliant self.
Add mobility to the talent that already exists here and you have an exciting proposition. Bradford and Leeds are two great cities and by better connecting them and combining their strengths, the whole region benefits. It’s not just Yorkshire that derives benefit but also the whole country.
That is why transport projects such as the West Yorkshire Mass Transit Scheme need to get off the ground.
Too often the region has been subject to broken promises when it comes to transport infrastructure. That has to change if the economy is to grow.
It’s not just major cities like Bradford and Leeds that present untapped growth opportunities. Towns in West Yorkshire and beyond are also ripe for helping grow the economy.
