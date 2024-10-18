No reason why Leeds and Bradford cannot surpass Salford Quays - The Yorkshire Post says

Transport infrastructure investment could supercharge growth in this country. A compelling argument has been made for various schemes to be greenlit in the region so as to get the economy moving in the right direction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was only reinforced at a major business event, which discussed the potential that remains untapped across Yorkshire.

Parts of Leeds and Bradford could rival Salford Quays once major transport infrastructure schemes are completed across West Yorkshire, according to Simon Warburton, Executive Director for Transport at West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA). Mr Warburton had previously been involved in devising transport policy in Greater Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said “the conditions are the same” for the Leeds south bank and Bradford southern gateway.

An artists impression of light rail trams trains network public transport system for the West Yorkshire mass transit scheme.

In fact, there’s no reason why Yorkshire should not be looking to exceed Salford. The region should be striving to be its own brilliant self.

Add mobility to the talent that already exists here and you have an exciting proposition. Bradford and Leeds are two great cities and by better connecting them and combining their strengths, the whole region benefits. It’s not just Yorkshire that derives benefit but also the whole country.

That is why transport projects such as the West Yorkshire Mass Transit Scheme need to get off the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too often the region has been subject to broken promises when it comes to transport infrastructure. That has to change if the economy is to grow.