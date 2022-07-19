North York Moors National Park wildfire warnings must be heeded as heat hits UK - The Yorkshire Post says

However, concern about them sparking up in the North York Moors National Park is growing as the country experiences another major heatwave.

People must take personal responsibility, particularly during this week’s weather, not to risk causing such devastation by acting without the consideration these beautiful areas deserve.

A view of Roseberry Topping in the North York Moors National Park. Picture: Ian Day

As Senior Ranger, Bernie McLinden, says: “Prolonged hot and dry weather creates the right environment for fire to spread quickly and out of control, but the initial spark is nearly always due to human behaviour.

“A wildfire in the National Park would be a disaster for our very special moorland and woodland habitats.”

Despite the temptation, it could be ruinous to light a barbecue or campfire, for example, while the National Park also warns us that great care should be taken when disposing of items such as cigarettes or glass bottles.

As climate change brings ever hotter summers to the UK, the general must become better - without warning – at understanding how our actions can impact the National Parks.

The park authorities, emergency services and councils, too, will no doubt have to prepare with greater urgency than ever to mitigate the effects of fires on the moors around Yorkshire.