Nowhere have Brexit repercussions been more prominent than in Yorkshire - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His summit with 27 EU leaders marks the first time a British PM has sat down with European counterparts since we left five years ago. This beggars belief. Such was the haste “to get Brexit done” there was little appetite for working out future scenarios in which leaving the EU might put the UK on the back foot.

Nowhere have Brexit repercussions been more prominent than in Yorkshire and the Humber. Our region, the largest in England, with a population of more than 5.3 million and diverse social and economic conditions, has felt the changes more than most. From the impact on agriculture and fishing to road haulage and exports, our regional businesses have been at the sharp end of the UK going it alone. For some this has brought success, for many others, frustration that bureaucracy and barriers to trade have increased, not decreased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a recent YouGov poll, two thirds (67 per cent) of the UK-wide public said Brexit has been detrimental to the cost of living, 65 per cent say it has had a negative effect on the economy, and 64 per cent think it has been bad for British businesses. It stands to reason that areas that have come particularly under the cosh include the economically-challenged North of England, suffering particularly from high interest rates and other detrimental economic factors.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at a press conference. PIC: Omar Havana/PA Wire

In our identity too here in Yorkshire, we’ve been forced to see ourselves only in terms of the UK, instead of looking outwards. Rather than Westminster pulling out all the steps to ‘level up’ – remember that? – and pulling us all together, it seems that the last five years have left us more isolated than ever in the national picture.

Whether you voted Leave or not – and Yorkshire overwhelmingly did, but often with a tight margin hovering at around 50 per cent – you can’t say honestly that since we waved goodbye to EU passports, our lives have immeasurably improved.

Our NHS, for example, hasn’t seen much of that £350m the Leave campaign said was being sent to Brussels every week by the UK government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much was made of allowing the UK freedom over our own laws; yet according to the latest government count, there were 6,901 individual pieces of retained EU law covering matters such as working time, equal pay, food labelling and environmental standards.

Immigration, a huge factor in the Leave campaign, has not stopped, only changed. True, there has been a huge fall in EU immigration and EU net migration (immigration minus emigration) since the referendum. This accelerated after 2020 due to the end of freedom of movement, which also prevented our young people from working or studying freely in Europe. And retirees and second homeowners, unless bolstered by huge ‘escape’ funds, from spending more than 90 days in Spain and other Schengen areas within an 180-day period.

But there have been large increases in net migration from the rest of the world since 2020. This, it’s often argued, has put huge strain on the British economy, in terms of benefits and social support, and has also impacted employment opportunities. These two challenges bite especially hard in less-than-privileged parts of our region.

Just over half (54 per cent) of Britons believe that Brexit was the wrong decision for the United Kingdom (32 per cent think it was right), according to another opinion poll, this time from Ipsos, published last week. This figure has remained relatively stable since May 2023, when 57 per cent of people believed it was the wrong decision (and 35 per cent maintained it was right). Starmer inherits public opinion divided along party and referendum lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most 2016 Leave voters (69 per cent), and 2024 Conservative (61 per cent) and Reform UK (67 per cent) voters believe Brexit was the right decision. This contrasts sharply with 2016 Remain voters and 2024 Labour voters, where 85 per cent and 67 per cent respectively believe it was wrong.

In a febrile climate prompted by US president Donald Trump on the rampage over imposing tariffs on trade, Starmer has no option but to turn his face to the prevailing wind and attempt to build bridges over the English Channel.