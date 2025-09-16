Nuclear power will have to be a key part of the energy mix and Britain needs to get ahead

If Britain is serious about tackling climate change while ensuring energy security then it needs to not only embrace nuclear power but also become a pioneer in it.

However, it cannot be a solo endeavour. Britain needs to work with reliable partners to forge a path ahead in sustainable nuclear power.

That is why a deal between Britain and the US to boost the building of nuclear plants in both countries is to be welcomed.

The more diverse the inputs there are into the grid the more energy resilient the nation will become. Therefore no one should decry the importance of any form of energy generation.

This is an exciting time for those nations that are willing to embrace the future and nuclear will be at the heart of that.

With nuclear forming the core of the energy mix, the argument for fossil fuels can be put to bed once and for all. Pressing ahead with nuclear energy is about pragmatism. Solely relying on wind or solar is folly, as there will always be times when the sun either doesn’t shine or the wind doesn’t blow.

What nuclear also does is bring opportunity. It requires world class research and development, cutting edge manufacturing and high quality materials.

