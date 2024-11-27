Ofwat in denial over failure to police water firms as highlighted by dip in water quality across Yorkshire

The head of Ofwat’s denial that the regulator failed to police water firms will be a surprise to customers who have seen sewage pumped into their rivers, lakes and seas.

It is laughable that David Black, chief executive of Ofwat, thinks that the regulator doesn’t have failings to acknowledge. Ofwat has proven to be a toothless tiger.

His appearance in front of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee comes against the backdrop of three bathing spots on rivers in Yorkshire and two beaches failing to meet minimum water quality standards.

Swimmers will be advised against swimming at Scarborough South Bay and Bridlington South for the third year running. While the River Wharfe at Cromwheel, Ilkley, River Wharfe at Wilderness Carpark and the River Nidd at the Lido, Knaresborough, were also rated “poor”.

A student testing the water quality of the River Nidd in Knaresborough. PIC: Tony JohnsonA student testing the water quality of the River Nidd in Knaresborough. PIC: Tony Johnson
Around one in 12 of England’s official swimming spots along coasts, lakes and rivers are failing to meet water quality standards. And Water Minister Emma Hardy is right to call these figures “unacceptable”. In fact, it is deeply embarrassing.

Yorkshire is a proud region and the last thing that residents want to see is their rivers and beaches turned into hazardous environments.

In fairness to Ofwat, it did step in last week to stop customer money being used to pay undeserved bonuses to top bosses at water companies. Action was taken against £616,000 worth of payouts for top bosses at Yorkshire Water alone.

A cultural shift is needed in the water industry. That will only come if the regulator is given the powers and is willing to exercise those powers to hold water companies to account.

