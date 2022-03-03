The power of sport

COMPARE and contrast the humility shown by sports stars in response to the Ukraine crisis with the procrastination of certain governing bodies that have been in denial about Russia and Vladimir Putin’s growing litany of crimes against humanity.

Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 4:36 pm

Only the threat of a boycott by Team GB, and others, led to Russia and Belarus being expelled from the Paralympics, which begin in Beijing today, after their competitors were initially given permission to compete under a neutral flag.

Ukraine: World must act now or risk paying an even higher price for Putin’s wars – Tom Tugendhat

The International Paralympic Committee’s moral cowardice was also comparable with Fifa, world football’s supine governing body, which only banned Russia from all competitions, including World Cup qualifiers, after a backlash as the oligarch Romana Abramovich tries to sell Chelsea FC.

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko gestures after the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match at the Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough.

Even Formula 1, an organisation renowned for being tone-deaf to any threat to its commercial interests, has cancelled this year’s Russian Grand Prix and has no plans to return there in the foreseeable future – presumably it, too, is waiting for Kremlin regime change.

But these so-called guardians of sport would not be undertaking so many U-turns without the outpouring of moral support for Ukrainian’s competitors like a visibly emotional Oleksandr Zinchenko who was given the captaincy armband for Manchester City’s FA Cup clash with Peterborough.

And while sport can be a triviality at a time when Ukraine is fighting for its freedom, the solidarity of fans is empowering political and business leaders to ostracise Russia – and an evil dictator renowned for his self-aggrandisement at sports events.

Curlers from South Korea, Estonia and Latvia, practice as a sheet assigned to Russian Paralympic Committee's team, second right, is seen empty during a wheelchair curling practice session at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Beijing. In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara).
