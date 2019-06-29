Our debt to veterans on Armed Forces Day – The Yorkshire Post says

A MEASURE of this country’s collective admiration for the military, and appreciation of the risks they face, is reflected by the extent to which Armed Forces Day has become firmly established as a national event since its inception exactly 10 years ago.

Not only is it a day to reflect on past sacrifices nearly 80 years since the Second World War’s outbreak, but it is a chance to recognise the invaluable work being undertaken in Yorkshire to help all those military veterans carrying the scars – physical, mental and emotional – of more recent battles.

Veterans in unity call as D-Day honours ‘the greatest generation’ – The Yorkshire Post says

And it is also important to remember the work being done by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, both here and abroad, to ensure that memorials to fallen soldiers are painstakingly preserved – it is sad that some sites here have fallen victims to vandalism – so present and future generations never forget their enduring debt to their forebears for winning our freedom.