Parents face additional anxiety following school transport decisions across Yorkshire - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already, plans to axe six school bus routes around Bradford, Leeds and Calderdale in West Yorkshire have been confirmed, following a review of routes subsided by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

The kids can take public transport instead, WYCA said, or walk or cycle to school. OK then, but that’s just shifting the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this area of West Yorkshire, according to WYVCA, there have been 328 buses carrying up to 20,000 pupils per day, costing £18.99m a year; 45 per cent of this cost has been funded by the combined authority, with the shortfall made up of income from fares, financial support from councils and schools themselves.

A school safety zone sign. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The cuts come in the name of ‘levelling up’ certain WYCA school transport subsidies with other locations such as Wakefield.

“An attack on choice”, as Alan Lamb, a Conservative councillor representing Wetherby, puts it: “If walking and cycling was the best option for children, they'd already be doing it. It is not for this authority to make that decision for them.”

Some schools affected, such as the Cockburn School, an academy in Beeston, south Leeds, are Ofsted-rated ‘outstanding’ beacons of education. With more than 1,000 pupils, it’s in the top 10 of Yorkshire’s highest-performing state secondary schools. Making it more difficult for pupils to travel there is hardly underlining the government’s aim to improve educational standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surely it should be a priority to ensure all pupils reach school safely and on time. But it’s the parents of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) who rely on ‘home to school transport’, typically taxis or mini-buses, losing the most sleep.

According to the government, children of compulsory school age qualify for home to school transport if they cannot walk there because of their special educational needs or disabilities or a mobility problem.

Children also qualify if the school is more than two miles away and they are aged under eight, if the school is more than three miles away and they are eight or over, or if there is no safe walking route between their home and school. Some children who receive free school meals also qualify.

But councils are already changing their policies. For instance, North Yorkshire Council’s controversial shift means that from September the majority of home-to-school families are eligible only for free transport to their child’s nearest school, which can be different from their catchment area school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Kodi Sanerivi, from Hornby near Northallerton, said he wants his son Zak to attend Northallerton School, 8.2 miles away, but has been told the council will only fund transport to Conyers School in Yarm, 6.2 miles away.

Zak is on the special educational needs register and has been recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes; staff at Northallerton School have put a plan in place for him, supported by his primary school headteacher and doctors.

Mr Sanerivi, a business manager, is appealing the ruling. “We’re a professional family, and my wife works away most of the time,” he said. “Driving him to school every day is just not a possibility.”

Looming over parents as autumn term begins is a likely government white paper proposing SEND system reforms. But even before this happens school transport is high on the hit list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Egged on by Nigel Farage, who’s already declared Kent County Council's spending on home to school transport as “beyond belief”, Reform UK-led councils are setting their sights on the most vulnerable pupils to save money.

It’s absolutely sickening. I visited a city special school recently and was touched by the parents who pulled out every stop to secure a place for their child, even if it meant a return journey of 20 or so miles every day.

It’s difficult enough to find a school place for a child without additional needs, but there are too few catering for those who need extra help.

Yes, according to recent analysis by the Local Government Association, spending by councils on home to school transport for SEND children is predicted to reach nearly £2bn this year (2025/26), representing an approximate 200 per cent increase on the amount spent a decade ago. However, that’s partly because special schools are closing, so fewer places are available; pupils have no choice but to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad