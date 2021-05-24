Phil Mickelson’s game-changing golf win as 50 becomes the new 30 – The Yorkshire Post says

In an era when golf is supposed to be about power and youthful vigour, here was a legend of the game exhibiting great deftness and subtlety at Kiawah Island.
But there was something far more intoxicating on the 18th fairway as he battled his weary way through the spectators before sinking his historic putt in scenes that were so reminiscent of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Severiano Ballesteros in their playing pomp.
Here was a man, who has battled back from serious injury, embracing the burden of expectation from adulating crowds They supported Mickelson to the hilt, and he thrived off their presence, because he has long realised that sport without fans is nothing.
That’s why his win was so magical and has been so well-received by so many – it was a game-changer.
