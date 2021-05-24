Phil Mickelson’s game-changing golf win as 50 becomes the new 30 – The Yorkshire Post says

Phil Mickelson celebrates his historic win in golf's US PGA Champiomnships.

In an era when golf is supposed to be about power and youthful vigour, here was a legend of the game exhibiting great deftness and subtlety at Kiawah Island.

But there was something far more intoxicating on the 18th fairway as he battled his weary way through the spectators before sinking his historic putt in scenes that were so reminiscent of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Severiano Ballesteros in their playing pomp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here was a man, who has battled back from serious injury, embracing the burden of expectation from adulating crowds They supported Mickelson to the hilt, and he thrived off their presence, because he has long realised that sport without fans is nothing.

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

That’s why his win was so magical and has been so well-received by so many – it was a game-changer.