Philip Allott has gone, now it’s time to change the law - The Yorkshire Post says

Home Secretary Priti Patel is being urged to extend recall laws to crime commissioners in the wake of Sarah Everard's murder.

They were people who knew Sarah and explained how they would never forget her – or her vitality. But they went on to thank The Yorkshire Post for looking after their friend, and their interests, as they continue to grieve for an innocent, law-abiding woman murdered by an evil police officer as she simply walked home in London.

And, while Mr Allott has now stood down following his crass comments about the circumstances of the murder of Sarah, whose family come from York, this publication will not rest until the laws governing the accountability of elected crime commissioners are both changed and tightened.

Today this title calls on Home Secretary Priti Patel to ensure crime commissioners are subject to the same powers of ‘recall’ which already apply to MPs when their conduct falls short of the standards expected of them.

Draft legislation from 2014 exists and such safeguards would, potentially, spare other areas from facing the ignominy that Sarah’s loved ones, and the people of North Yorkshire, have had to endure due to the obstinacy, feeble excuses and vacuous apologies of one man – Philip Allott.

That North Yorkshire’s crime panel had no powers of its own despite passing a motion of no confidence in their commissioner by a unanimous margin of 11-0, or local residents could not attempt to force a by-election, exposed loopholes that must be closed.

As a Home Secretary who says the safety of women is her top priority, Ms Patel has an early chance to put her words into immediate action. She should do so – in Sarah’s memory.

Philip Allott has finally resigned as North Yorkshire's police, fire and crime commissioner.