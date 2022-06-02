For what the nation is experiencing this weekend with the Queen’s four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations, is something that has never before occurred in our history, and, indeed, may never do so again.

Her Majesty, the longest-reigning British monarch, is the first ever to mark 70 years on the throne - and in those seven decades, she has represented this country with poise and diplomacy, and too the traits of calmness and kindness to which her granddaughter Princess Eugenie has paid tribute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. Photo by ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future,” she said then.

It is to be hoped that the patriotic celebrations taking place all over the country this extended bank holiday weekend evidence just that, as well-wishers take to the streets in honour of Queen and country and in a show, too, of national pride and unity.

The opportunity to rejoice together in celebration has additional poignancy after a tumultuous two years that, for many months, saw people driven, physically, apart. Already that has been embraced, as thousands lined The Mall today for the Trooping of the Colour ceremony, which kicked off four days of celebrations, including many events taking place here in Yorkshire.