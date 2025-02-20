Protracted battle over The Leadmill is not going to do the venue any favours
The venue provided a gateway to artists, it gave them permission to dream that they too could be the rockstars of tomorrow.
And that is proven by some of the names that passed through the venue from Arctic Monkeys to Richard Hawley.
Little wonder that the eviction battle between the landlord of the building and The Leadmill has become so emotional. Even top artists like Pulp's Jarvis Cocker gave their backing to the club.
For many people in this corner of the region, it was a right of passage to spend nights at the Leadmill.
The judge ruling that the tenants must leave the music venue in Sheffield will be a bitter blow to all those that have campaigned for it to continue operating under the current tenants.
Electric Group, the owners of the building, served an eviction notice on tenants The Leadmill Ltd in March 2022.
The Leadmill said: “While this is a challenging and upsetting moment for our venue, we want to reassure our supporters, artists, and the wider community that there is no immediate timeline for what happens next.
“We remain committed to exhausting every possible legal avenue to secure our future, retain our staff and protect our venue.This is more than just a legal battle for the team here - it’s personal.”
The longer this acrimonious feud goes on, the more harm it will do to what should be a feather in Sheffield’s cap.
