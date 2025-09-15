Raising taxes on pensions in the Autumn Budget would be unacceptable - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the first acts of this government was to scrap the winter fuel allowance for all but the very poorest pensioners. This ill-thought-out move continues its negative repercussions, both with the public and restive Labour backbenchers. And that was when the government still had the good grace of only being in power for a few months.

How shall we count the mis-steps and misfortunes since? Targeting pensioners, and people working hard for their pension years, is political suicide right now, and will send even more voters towards Nigel Farage and Reform UK, whose ideas on pensions might not be costed or formed, but will still sound more attractive in principle.

If you’ve been fortunate enough to have had a steady job for years, worked for employers offering generous pension benefits and exercised the self-discipline required to put away a chunk of your salary every month, your pension will likely be your biggest asset, after the house.

If none, or only some, of the above is true, and you’re not yet retired, you will likely be desperately wondering how you might be able to financially survive old age.

The Chancellor, at 46, is not yet looking down the barrel of this particular gun. But give her another 10 years. With her gilt-edged public service provision, she won’t have much to worry about, but she’ll no doubt be devising clever ways to maximise her pension assets.

So, she should tread carefully with other people’s money. And that means pensions. Even if you’re not fortunate enough to have a private pension, but have paid National Insurance on your earnings all your life in order to qualify for state pension, it’s still your money that’s gone to the government every week or year.

No Chancellor, especially in this cut-throat and quixotic political climate, can afford to be cavalier. Yet, Reeves has already said that unspent pensions will be included as a part of a person’s estate for inheritance tax purposes from April 2027.

And there are fears that the Chancellor might restrict the tax relief afforded to higher and additional-rate taxpayers on their pensions; it’s said that she favours a flat-rate across all bands, which would save the public purse, but penalise those who have strived hard to establish lucrative careers all their lives.

And now, just when you thought the pensions forecast couldn’t get any gloomier, it’s reported Reeves has her sights on the 25 per cent tax-free lump sum it’s possible to withdraw from a private pension at the age of 55 (set to rise to 57 in April 2028).

Such rumours, and no doubt the continued squeeze on household incomes, has led to an “unprecedented rush” from pension savers to take out their tax-free cash.

There has been a 61 per cent increase in tax-free withdrawals over the past year, according to FCA data obtained by wealth management firm Evelyn Partners, surging to £18bn in 2024/25, up from £11bn the year before.

The second half of the 2024-2 tax year was busier than the first, so draw your own conclusions. Almost six-tenths of the total of £18bn was liquidised between September and March – an increase of 72 per cent compared to the same period the previous year.

Pensions are no longer a dormant resource, waiting to be claimed when the time comes. They are a dynamic asset. People are more knowledgeable than ever about how to protect what they have contributed.

Reeves would be naïve to expect the public to simply accept what she lays down without a fuss.

So what’s the answer? Introducing punitive taxation on those with serious wealth would be a very courageous move, and hasn’t seriously been considered in the UK since the 1970s, when it was abandoned amid fears of a wealth exodus.

Indeed, there are more arguments against so-called wealth taxes than there are in favour.

Obviously, some of the super-wealthy would find myriad ways to shelter what they own and earn.