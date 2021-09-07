Rob Burrow MND Centre to be lasting legacy for Leeds Rhinos legend – The Yorkshire Post says

Rugby league legend Rob Burrow is backing a £5m appeal to build a dedicated centre for MND patients and their families.

An issue that he confronts head-on in his inspiring new memoir Too Many Reasons to Live, and accompanying TV documentaries, he’s now the name behind a £5m appeal to build a new centre of excellence in Leeds.

Called the Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease Care Centre, it will replace the existing facility at Seacroft Hospital and, in the words of Burrow himself, provide “a calming and tranquil sanctuary” for MND patients.

The appeal, which is being co-ordinated by Leeds Hospitals Charity, has already received a £50,000 donation from the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

And while time, tragically, is not on Burrow’s side, how typical that he’s thinking of others in his hour of need – selflessness that deserves to be rewarded with donations to such an important cause.