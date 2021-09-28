Roger Hunt epitomised 1966 World Cup heroes – The Yorkshire Post says

Former Liverpool and England striker Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83, the Premier League club have announced.

Now just Sir Bobby Charlton, Sir Geoff Hurst and George Cohen remain from Sir Alf Ramsey’s celebrated team of working class heroes whose camaraderie on and off the pitch still personifies the very best of football.

But it is a measure of Hunt’s prowess – and eye for goal – that he kept his place in the side ahead of the talismanic Jimmy Greaves who, in the most tragic coincidences of timing, died just 10 days ago.

And this is even more meritorious because the unheralded Hunt actually began his career in the non-leagues before joining Liverpool and becoming the club’s record goalscorer and so revered that he was universally known as ‘Sir Roger’ – a compliment that meant as much as his World Cup winners’ medal.