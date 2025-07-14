Royal Mail is clearly no longer serving us as postal delays become the norm - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, I’m beginning to think that pigeon post might be faster and more reliable. Or perhaps we should bring back the stagecoach?

On Monday afternoon last week I nipped down to my local Post Office to send some really important family documents to my sister, who lives in Kent. I felt like I was taking our lives in my hands, but short of driving down to Maidstone and back, what option did I have?

It’s important that she signs them, in person, as soon as possible, and she can’t come to Yorkshire for two weeks due to work and other commitments.

Bags of mail pushed onto vans at the York Royal mail sorting Office. PIC: John Giles/PA Wire

We had confidence in the Royal Mail Tracked 48 service as last month I sent her a handbag I’d purchased on her behalf on a Saturday morning and to her amazement, she received it the very next day, a Sunday.

This service, despite the ‘48’ in the title, ‘aims’ to deliver parcels within two to three working days (I’ve pored over the small print). It cost £4.70, plus the price of the special Royal Mail posting bag to ensure the documents were safe. By Thursday afternoon, she still hadn’t received them. They finally arrived on Friday. By my calculations, that’s five working days, a full working week.

It's already not good enough. But my heart sinks, because now she has to sign them and send them back to me and I have to then send them on to various legal entities. I can see this dragging on anxiously for weeks ahead.

If the Royal Mail can’t prioritise letters and parcels sent by a carefully-considered and costly ‘special delivery’, what can it prioritise?

I did ponder using an alternative delivery service, but call me old-fashioned, I still trust the Royal Mail more than any other. Not for much longer I’m afraid.

Times are changing, obviously. We rely on electronic communication more and more – and utilities and companies are constantly urging us to go online or download an app to do our business.

The idea of sending an actual letter to a friend, or heaven forbid a postcard, is becoming so archaic my young adult kids would have scant idea of how to go about it, despite watching their mother still insisting on sending out scores of Christmas cards every year. The price of the stamps – second class now 87p, first class £1.70 – has long outweighed the cost of the actual cards.

I think I’d better start planning this year’s festive greetings now. It’s obvious that modernisation and streamlining needs to happen, but the customer is coming last all the time.

In the name of progress, Ofcom, the postal regulator, says that from the end of this month, the so-called Royal Mail will only be obliged to deliver second-class letters on alternate weekdays Monday to Friday.

“These changes are in the best interests of consumers and businesses, as urgent reform of the postal service is necessary to give it the best chance of survival,” says Natalie Black, Ofcom’s group director for networks and communications.

Ofcom estimates the change could save up to £425m in annual net costs for Royal Mail, owned by Daniel Křetínský, a Czech billionaire who acquired the company last year.

And that’s not all. Targets for first class mail will drop from 93 per cent to 90 per cent delivered the next day and second class from 98.5 per cent to 95 per cent delivered within three days.

I don’t know what it’s like in your postcode but in the last six months or so, it’s become apparent that we’re only receiving post twice a week. And we’re not even in an isolated area.

A bit of digging suggests that again, in the name of cost-cutting, sorting offices appear to be keeping post until there is enough to justify sending out a delivery. I’m currently fighting an erroneous penalty charge issued by a private parking firm. They insist on sending everything by post, with tight timeframes to respond – online ironically.

I’m trying not to think about the correspondence which might be building up and hoping the bailiffs won’t come knocking on the door before the postman does.

