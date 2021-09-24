Ryder Cup politics as Europe unites Britain over golf – The Yorkshire Post says

That it is now a competition of such magnitude, as the world’s best players tee off later today in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, after a year long postponement due to Covid, is down to Great Britain and Ireland being superseded by Europe from 1979.
And the galvanising effect of the late, great Severiano Ballesteros, his intimidating presence on the fairways re-energising British players accustomed to defeat and tormenting American greats, transformed the Ryder Cup to such an extent that even the most ardent of Brexiteers will be supporting Europe over the next three days.
That, too, is a measure of the Ryder Cup after political ructions far away from the fairways.
