Ryder Cup politics as Europe unites Britain over golf – The Yorkshire Post says

IF the Ryder Cup had remained a biennial competition between golfers from these shores and their American counterparts, as played out at Moortown (1929), Ganton (1949) and Lindrick (1957), it would not enjoy such pre-eminence as one of most anticipated sporting events in the global fixture list?

By YP Comment
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:34 am
Europe's captain Padraig Harrington with the Ryder Cup trophy ahead of this week's renewal in the United States.

That it is now a competition of such magnitude, as the world’s best players tee off later today in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, after a year long postponement due to Covid, is down to Great Britain and Ireland being superseded by Europe from 1979.

And the galvanising effect of the late, great Severiano Ballesteros, his intimidating presence on the fairways re-energising British players accustomed to defeat and tormenting American greats, transformed the Ryder Cup to such an extent that even the most ardent of Brexiteers will be supporting Europe over the next three days.

That, too, is a measure of the Ryder Cup after political ructions far away from the fairways.

Europe's players start a practice round ahead of the Ryder Cup.

The late Severiano Ballesteros (left) in winning Ryder Cup action with his Spanish compatriot Jose-Maria Olazabal.