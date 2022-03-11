Sarah Everard murder; Time to reclaim streets as High Court rebukes police over Clapham vigil – The Yorkshire Post says

Though this case did appear to represent a watershed, and saw the shameful Philip Allott forced out of office as North Yorkshire’s crime commissioner after making misogynistic comments that have no place in contemporary society, this country’s lawmakers still appear to be in denial about the number of women who fear going out alone because of Sarah’s murder and a number of other tragedies.

And that the High Court has now ruled that the Metropolitan Police breached the human rights of the Reclaim These Streets group when it tried to stage a socially-distanced vigil for 33-year-old Sarah shows the scale of the challenge still facing Britain’s largest police force – and the country at large.

File photo dated 13/03/21 of people in the crowd turning on their phone torches in Clapham Common, London, for a vigil for Sarah Everard.

This is a significant judgement – it is a victory for both women and human decency following Sarah’s horrendous ordeal at the hands of a police officer – and the court’s ruling now needs to form the basis of a more enlightened approach to policing. This will be the top priority for Dame Cressida Dick’s successor as Met commissioner.

After all, it is a damning reflection on modern society that women feel unable to walk the streets in safety because those in charge of law and order still do not understand how misogyny left unchallenged leads to tragic outcomes.

Reclaim These Streets founders (left to right) Henna Shah, Jamie Klingler, Anna Birley and Jessica Leigh celebrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, after judges ruled that the Metropolitan Police beached the rights of the organisers of a planned vigil for Sarah Everard with its handling of the planned event. The four women had argued that decisions made by the force in advance of the planned vigil amounted to a breach of their human rights to freedom of speech and assembly, and say the force did not assess the potential risk to public health.