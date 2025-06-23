Shortcomings in NHS maternity services need to be addressed urgently

The Government is right to launch a national investigation into NHS maternity services. There are clearly shortcomings in a service where mistakes can prove fatal.

The investigation will consist of two parts with the first investigating up to 10 of the most concerning maternity and neonatal units in the coming weeks to give affected families answers as quickly as possible.

The second will be a “system-wide” look at maternity and neonatal care, uniting lessons from past maternity inquiries to create one clear set of actions designed to improve national NHS care.

Only last week it was revealed that the Care Quality Commission ordered Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust to make immediate improvements to its maternity and neonatal services at Leeds General Infirmary and St James’s University Hospital, after inspections in December and January.

An NHS hospital ward. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

In both maternity services, inspectors found that staff did not always have meaningful interactions with the people they cared for and were mostly task orientated because of the time pressures created by low staffing.

It’s worth emphasising that often staff are doing the best they can in trying circumstances. Rather the problems are as a result of a lack of priority given to maternity services. Austerity has left some communities with woefully inadequate maternity services.

Childbirth is still fraught with danger. That is why it is important that maternity services are improved across the country.