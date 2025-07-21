Sir Keir Starmer likes to be seen as a pragmatist so why is he banishing MPs for sticking to their principles? - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 71, Abbott, who represents London constituency Hackney North and Stoke Newington, is the oldest female MP, elected since 1987. She’s long been a thorn in the side of the Labour leadership, having been suspended previously, in 2023, for more than a year over comments about racism made in a national newspaper.

Now, as Labour reels from the suspension of four other MPs who rebelled against proposed disability cuts, Abbot’s out in the cold again, reportedly for “doubling down”, in a BBC interview, on claims that Jewish people experience racism differently from black people. Placed under investigation by a leadership wary of yet another anti-semitism row, she’s become the fifth Labour MP to lose the party whip in two days.

What is going on? Whilst Abbott’s case is separate and highly contentious - “it’s obvious this Labour leadership wants me out”, she told the BBC – it’s yet another negative when the government needs as much positivity as possible to power itself through the summer recess.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech at the Government's first Civil Society Summit in London. PIC: Frank Augstein/PA Wire

With the size of Labour’s landslide majority resulting in almost 400 MPs in the House of Commons (at the last count), a casual observer might assume that the parliamentary party is a powerfully broad church, capable of shouldering those who disagree with its leadership from time to time.

Meanwhile, one of the kindest things to say about that leadership is that Sir Keir Starmer prides himself on being a pragmatist, a manager rather than a visionary fire and brimstone type. You might assume then that he would use these skills to ‘manage’ rather than banish.

Suspending four serving MPs, including York Central’s Rachel Maskell, for sticking to their principles suggests weakness not strength. Maskell has said she was kicked out for "standing up for my constituents…the reason why I voted the way I did was because I believe in fighting for people.”

She and three other MPs, Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff and Brian Leishman, have had the Labour whip withdrawn, meaning they are now independent MPs. Three others, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Mohammad Yasin, have lost their coveted roles as trade envoys.

They’ve been singled out as ringleaders, although more than 100 Labour MPs signalled they did not support swingeing cuts to disability benefits. Like a headmaster coming down hard on a few miscreants ‘pour encourager les autres’ (to encourage the others) Starmer has made an example of these four, sending a message that he’s prepared to use the severest penalty for disloyalty; expulsion.

He and his close team presumably assume that this tough stance will give disgruntled backbenchers plenty to think about over the summer. It’s a gamble that may not pay off; many, it’s said, are unhappy to be constantly juggling the concerns of desperately worried constituents and the demands of an obdurate, unflinching leadership.

And what of this leadership? On the evidence so far, Starmer’s method of dealing with dissent smacks of a panicky lack of authority, weakness not strength. He should have found a way to listen to the concerns of more than a quarter of his parliamentary party in the first place, instead of riding roughshod.

It’s quite simple really. Starmer is a father of two. Unless his teenage son and daughter are absolute paragons of virtue, there will have been times when he’s had to deal with dissent in the family ranks. Surely he will have realised that the guaranteed way to make your kids hate you is to a) not listen to their point of view, and b) stamp all over them.

Obviously, political parties need discipline; without it, all those egos jostling for position mean things quickly descend into farcical chaos. But Starmer’s tough-guy approach will not win him respect, but resentment. Also, it smacks of a lack of confidence and brings a reminder of Starmer’s infamous ‘tin ear’.

He won’t like this, but he would do well to take a leaf out of Tony Blair’s book. According to political commentator Polly Toynbee, to achieve respect (and obedience), this Labour PM paid close attention to his backbenchers, holding a daily morning meeting with his chief whips Hilary Armstrong and Jackie Smith, and weekly meetings with a rotating roster of MPs including the rebels, of which there were many, especially from ‘Old Labour’ seats in the North and Midlands.