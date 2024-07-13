Sir Ken Morrison’s lessons in business endure to this day as Morrisons marks 125th anniversary

Sir Ken Morrison was a titan of retail. What made him so successful were the Yorkshire traits of honesty and graft.

It’s apt that the statue of Sir Ken outside the head office of Morrisons has him rolling up his sleeves as that is exactly how he worked and how he expected others around him to operate.

There are lessons to be learnt by all those in positions of leadership from Sir Ken, from politicians to modern day business leaders.

While Sir Ken is no longer with us, his legacy lives on having transformed a small family business into the UK’s fourth largest food retailer.

The statue of Sir Ken Morrison outside Morrisons head office in Bradford. PIC: Tony Johnson

As Morrisons marks its 125th anniversary this year, that statute is a constant reminder to the custodians of the business today of what is required at the Bradford-based grocer.

That is why it is good to see its latest CEO promise to take inspiration from the late great Sir Ken.

Rami Baitiéh has an impressive CV. A former French Air Force Colonel, Mr Baitiéh served as chief executive of Carrefour France, the multinational retail and wholesaling business.

While he is right to look to utilise technology to take the business forward, it’s reassuring to hear him put stock into encouraging cashiers listening to customers and then sharing feedback with managers.

It’s not always been plain sailing for Morrisons. In recent years it has faced stiff competition, especially from German discounters Aldi and Lidl. And there was a period in its recent history when the supermarket lost its way to such an extent that Sir Ken excoriated the then out-of-touch management during an Annual General Meeting.

That is why the former CEO David Potts deserved credit for correcting the course with a similar sleeves rolled up attitude.