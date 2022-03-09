Sir Robert Ogden’s extraordinary legacy on and off the racecourse – The Yorkshire Post says

Yet the Bradford-born industrialist deserves to be remembered as one of the county’s foremost entrepreneurs – his family were regeneration pioneers – who never forgot his Yorkshire roots.
His philanthropy was renowned – a National Autistic Society school in Rotherham carries his name while the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre at St James’s Hospital, Leeds, is another tribute to his generosity.
Just two of many such gestures, there are also countless other examples where Sir Robert did not see publicity for his benevolence because he always considered himself blessed to have been born in Yorkshire – and fortunate enough to give something back to the county that made him. A businessman who made the most of life, he will be missed by all those who he enriched.
