Strong case for extending £2 fares as bus passenger numbers increase - The Yorkshire Post says

The idea that people no longer want to use buses to get around the region is wide of the mark, as the public reaction to the £2 bus fare initiative has shown.

Few would have believed that there would be queues for buses prior to the introduction of the £2 fares, after passenger numbers had collapsed during the pandemic.

It is clear that demand for bus travel is being driven by the introduction of this scheme. It also serves to highlight that people will use public transport if it is affordable for them.

But there is also a wider economic impact of increased bus travel. Tourism businesses hope that the bus fares could prove to be a saviour this summer as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

A Coastliner bus approaches Goathland which is on the route of Britain's most scenic bus route, has been saved from the axe with a sudden rush of tourists taking advantage of the £2 fares. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Many passengers are using the £2 fares for a day out in other parts of the county.

While some may argue about the cost of the £2 bus fare initiative, the scheme has clearly proven to be a success on multiple levels with some bus services seeing a 75 per cent increase in passenger numbers since January.

During a climate emergency, we need to get as many cars off the road as possible. Buses are an ideal mode of transport to do that.

It also means that our towns and cities roads are not choked up during peak hours. While also improving the air quality for those working and living there.

The £2 cap on bus fares has already been extended by three months. There’s a very strong case for extending beyond June 30, given how popular it has proven with people in this region.