Support our coastal erosion victims before Holderness falls into the sea – The Yorkshire Post says

EVEN THOUGH the East Coast brings untold joy to millions, it is a living nightmare for the families now living on the edge of the fastest disappearing coastline in north west Europe.

As parts of the Holderness cliffs crumble away at a rate of up to four metres a year, it has brought the sea perilously close to rows of cliff-edge properties as dramatic new aerial photographs have revealed. Back gardens are falling away into the sea by the day.

An aerial view of the erosion at Skipsea.

Sign this petition to force House of Commons debate on coastal erosion

These are not stately ‘second homes’. They are modest – and much-loved – properties that represent a lifetime’s work on the part of their owners who never anticipated the current rate of erosion And the angst of residents in Skipsea, and other locations, was self-evident when they lobbied East Riding councillors and explained how they had been left all at sea – literally – by the ambivalence of Ministers.

For example, they claim they receive even less attention than flooding victims and that it is impossible to obtain insurance – one of many injustices over funding.

An aerial view of the latest erosion at Skipsea.

As Deborah Hawksley, 61, said: “There are times when the sea is literally hitting the cliff, coming halfway up and then a wall of sea cascading right up into the sky and then you realise that it’s just a matter of metres from your home.”

Words which further vindicate this newspaper’s call for a dedicated Minister for the Coast and Flooding to co-ordinate policy residents now want a debate in Parliament. They have 3,000 signatures. They need 100,000. If a fraction of the 5.4 million Yorkshire residents who visit the coast each year back the campaign, the voices of Mrs Hawksley – and others – will be heard before it is too late. Over to you.

Homes in Skipsea which are now perilously close to falling into the sea.

Skipsea resident and coastal erosion campaigner Deborah Hawksley.