Tackling economic inactivity in places like South Yorkshire is going to be central to delivering growth

In order to deliver economic growth, the Government needs to address the issue of economic inactivity. There are currently too many people out of work that could be contributing to the nation’s coffers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In South Yorkshire alone there are 230,000 economically inactive people - this stark figure alone emphasises the need to tackle unemployment across the region.

The old Whitehall approach has not worked. How can someone in the South effectively solve the inactivity puzzle when they don’t have a grasp of the complexities that exist within communities across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is why the new inactivity trailblazers are to be welcomed with the first one being launched in South Yorkshire.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

The trailblazer programmes have been designed largely by civil servants based in Sheffield working with Mayoral Combined Authorities.

Devolution isn’t just about greater say over spending decisions. It is about giving local leaders control over their area's destiny.

The programme rightly also highlights the need to focus on health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too often people have been written off as being unable to contribute economically when with the right support and guidance they would be able to get back into work.

Much has been said about left behind communities in regions like ours. The most effective way to help these places is to help them to help themselves.