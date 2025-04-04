Tackling economic inactivity in places like South Yorkshire is going to be central to delivering growth
In South Yorkshire alone there are 230,000 economically inactive people - this stark figure alone emphasises the need to tackle unemployment across the region.
The old Whitehall approach has not worked. How can someone in the South effectively solve the inactivity puzzle when they don’t have a grasp of the complexities that exist within communities across the country.
That is why the new inactivity trailblazers are to be welcomed with the first one being launched in South Yorkshire.
The trailblazer programmes have been designed largely by civil servants based in Sheffield working with Mayoral Combined Authorities.
Devolution isn’t just about greater say over spending decisions. It is about giving local leaders control over their area's destiny.
The programme rightly also highlights the need to focus on health.
Too often people have been written off as being unable to contribute economically when with the right support and guidance they would be able to get back into work.
Much has been said about left behind communities in regions like ours. The most effective way to help these places is to help them to help themselves.
As Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall, says: “For too long, whole areas of the UK have been written off and deprived of investment.”
