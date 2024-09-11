The care sector needs talent so why is it not utilising apprenticeships better? - Nick Swash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only 7 per cent of the apprenticeships started in 2022/23 related to social care, the rest being the more widely known careers such as engineering or plumbing and electricians.

So why is there low awareness of the opportunities within social care?

Apprenticeships are periods of paid employment that include up to 20 per cent of their working hours spent doing off-the-job studying and developing the skills needed for their new role. They are generally undertaken to gain knowledge and skills specific to a sector of employment or as a valuable programme of training.

A photo illustrating social care. PIC: Anchor

From our experience we have found that schools do not fully understand that apprenticeships within social care are available, there is a tradition of specific subjects and trades, and with the demand for roles within care, these barriers need to be removed.

There is also a need for ‘myth busting’ about the fact that people aged 16 are too young to work in care. All that is required compared to other apprenticeships is a slightly different risk assessment and safeguarding and insurance reviews – they can work in social care. Under 19’s however, only represented 21 per cent of the total starting an apprenticeship in 2022/23, this is a decrease from 25 per cent the previous year, and the figures are continuing to fall.

From an employer’s perspective, there is little or no incentive to introduce apprenticeships in the care sector. A payment of £500-1,000, does not override the lost hours needed to complete the study required. What happens instead is the individual feels pressured to do the study in their own time, so the percentage who complete an apprenticeship is also very low.

Employers need better incentives, and also mindset refocus, so that apprenticeships are seen as development opportunities for existing staff, not just ‘training’. Rather than the current focus on the subsidy, they need to look at the potential output to their roles and the company once they complete it. The current cost to the employer, when they are already short staffed, of an employee needing hours out for study however, will not encourage many to even consider it. Even if they like the concept, it is commercially not viable to offer the opportunity to their staff.

Not surprisingly then, the failure rate is therefore 48 per cent, so even employers who are offering apprenticeships, then need to pull them, which is wasted money a business cannot afford. Out of 24,600 apprenticeships started in 2022/23, only 9,700 were completed.

All of this is compounded by the availability of training providers. Many don’t want to even get involved due to the high failure rates. Current apprenticeships within social care also only focus on the frontline roles. There are a high percentage of jobs within the care sector that are office based and relate to Human Relations or IT, or recruitment. Where are the opportunities for these staff to develop their roles? Currently the only apprenticeships within the care sector relate to roles like nursing associate, occupational therapist and registered nurse.

The number of assessors also creates yet another barrier, as the low numbers mean that even when someone completes an apprenticeship, actually getting assessed is another challenge. This could be resolved by providing remote assessing as an option, saving them time travelling round to each care facility.

The answer to the question of whether apprenticeships are needed in social care however, is 100 per cent yes. All of the above needs resolving, and the perception of apprenticeships also needs improving, and given the recognition and support they deserve. There are great career opportunities within the care sector, and apprenticeships could be used to support and promote these even more, but this isn’t happening. They could and should be used to celebrate success, but they need a system in place to be able to do this.

We are therefore going to host a workshop on September 18 online, to enable anyone from any location to take part. Whether you work in care, are a training provider who would like to support us, or a company looking at introducing apprenticeships, we would love to hear from you.

We firmly believe that all of the above is fixable, whether it is through education, liaising with the Department for Education or local authorities, but we would like others to get involved with our quest too.

There are always recruitment issues within the care sector, but instead of just talking about them, we are aiming to take action to improve them. People can, and do, have amazing careers in care, but the more we can improve the development opportunities and showcase them, the more people we can attract to work in the sector.

If you would like to join us on September 18, please email Claire Bunker [email protected] , who can send you the booking link.