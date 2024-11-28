The failure to rehabilitate ex-offenders is costing Britain on multiple fronts - Sid Madge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A relatively small percentage of ex-offenders - estimated at around 17 per cent - are in employment following their release, and the consequences of this are profound, not just for the individuals involved but for society as a whole.

If given the right tools - through education, skills development, and vocational training - ex-offenders could help alleviate some of the country’s labour shortages, reducing their likelihood of reoffending, and benefitting the economy because of an expanded workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, currently, too few rehabilitation programmes focus on upskilling prisoners to meet the demands of the modern labour market. Prison education and training are woefully underfunded, and opportunities for prisoners to learn new skills that would make them employable are limited. This needs to change if we are to break the cycle of incarceration and reoffending.

An inmate uses a construction simulator. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

Prison rehabilitation cannot be left solely to the prison system. Rehabilitation is a shared responsibility, one that involves businesses, communities and individuals. Employers, for instance, need to reconsider their hiring practices and policies toward ex-offenders. Too many businesses are hesitant to hire individuals with a criminal record, even when those individuals have proven their desire to reintegrate and contribute to society.

By offering ex-offenders a second chance, through apprenticeships, mentoring programmes, or simply job opportunities, businesses can play a pivotal role in reducing reoffending rates.

Community support is also crucial, as ex-offenders need strong support networks that encourage them to stay on the right path. In the absence of these networks, many fall back into old habits, leading to more crime, more victims, and a perpetuation of the cycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education must also be at the heart of rehabilitation. Upskilling prisoners not only gives them practical tools to reintegrate into society but also helps rebuild their sense of self-worth and purpose. The more we can do to prepare prisoners for life beyond bars, the less likely they are to reoffend. This isn’t just about training them for jobs, although that’s critical, but also about teaching them how to be part of a community again.

The UK currently spends approximately £5bn annually on its prison system, and reoffending adds another £18bn to that figure each year. But these numbers don’t even begin to capture the human cost – the lives ruined by crime, the families broken apart, and the communities destabilised by persistent criminal activity.

Then there’s the cost to victims of crime. Every time an ex-offender reoffends, it’s not just a failure of the individual, it’s a failure of the system that was meant to rehabilitate them. Victims are left with a sense of injustice, anger and fear. When we don’t get rehabilitation right, we fail not only the ex-offender but the victims and society at large.

Ultimately, the future of our prisons, and of our society, depends on our ability to embrace a model of rehabilitation, restoration, and reintegration.