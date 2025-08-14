The Government needs to acknowledge excess heat deaths in the NHS - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s why the party is calling for the NHS to be ‘heat-proofed’ and for care homes to be designed to mitigate suffocating summer temperatures. Obviously, this makes sense. But 1,000 lives lost to heat don’t cut much ice with the government, it would appear.

The Lib Dems would like to see a new law requiring hospitals and care homes to have air-conditioning or alternative cooling systems fitted. And they also want a 'crumbling hospitals taskforce' to look at ways of stopping NHS buildings becoming dangerously hot.

Meanwhile, hospital bosses should be ordered to draw up 'cool wards' for at-risk patients. This follows the Lib Dems’ demand for community 'cool hubs' for public spaces with air-conditioning to help vulnerable people during heatwaves. In France, the city of Paris already has around 800 such hubs dotted around the boulevards, providing respite from the scorching sun.

A man soaks his hat in the water spray of a sprinkler as he attempts to cool down. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

This comes as most of England experienced a yellow heat health alert earlier this week, with temperatures peaking in the mid-30s.

Yet another heatwave in what has been a hot, sticky and uncomfortable summer so far, and that’s for those of us in relatively good health.

The Met Office's criteria for a heatwave are met when temperatures reach above a certain level for three consecutive days. This threshold varies from 25 degrees C for most of the UK to 28 degrees C in London and surrounding areas. I don’t know about you, but 25 degrees C sounds positively bearable these days.

Last month, Met Office scientists published a new study detailing the increasing likelihood of extreme temperatures in the UK, revealing that the chance of exceeding 40 degrees C in the UK is accelerating at pace.

In July 2022, the UK experienced its first recorded temperature above 40 degrees C, when Coningsby in Lincolnshire reached 40.3 degrees C. This unprecedented temperature contributed to Europe's warmest summer on record.

This latest yellow heat health alert warning, issued by the UK Health Security Agency, means it expected heat-related issues such as an increase in deaths of over-65s, a higher demand on health services and an increased risk of overheating for the vulnerable.

Lib Dem health and social care spokeswoman Helen Morgan and her colleagues obtained data from the House of Commons library showing that in 2024, 496 deaths in care settings and 473 in hospitals were due to indoor heat. In addition, more than 350 people died in their own homes because indoor temperatures soared too high.

Elderly people, like babies and young children, are especially affected by high temperatures, because it’s harder for them to self-regulate in extremes of heat and cold. High temperatures can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and potentially fatal heatstroke. Those suffering from pre-existing cardiovascular and respiratory conditions are particularly at risk.

The Lib Dems’ data also shows there was a 145 per cent increase in over-65s dying because of high temperatures between 2018 and 2023.

“It is appalling to think of our most vulnerable dying in what are meant to be safe settings simply because this country is ill-equipped to deal with heatwaves,” says Morgan.

Her party would like to make it a legal requirement for air conditioning or cooling heat pumps in care homes and a taskforce that delivers guaranteed cool wards in hospitals, “to prevent further unnecessary deaths.”

You might think that all of this makes sense, but already the government – excuse the pun – is stifling debate. A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “This reporting is misleading, alarmist and a wilful misrepresentation of data.

“The figures quoted refer to patients who have died from complications attributed to excess heat, not deaths caused by excess heat in NHS settings.”

I’ll leave you to work out the logic of that last sentence. All I can say is that my 81-year-old mother is currently in our local hospital, and it’s hot and stuffy in her four-bed ward. The staff are doing their best to keep the space cool with fans but the huge windows – designed back in the 1970s when global warming wasn’t even considered – are constantly working against them.