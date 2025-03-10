The Government needs to tread carefully when it comes to welfare cuts

The welfare system is not working as it was intended to. There are two sides to the issue of increasing welfare costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Honest, hard working people are fed up with seeing people treat benefits as a lifestyle choice. There are people out there gaming the system. They are exploiting a generous welfare system that is intended for the most vulnerable.

That needs to stop and people who are able to work need to be in employment. The country can no longer afford to pay for idlers to sit at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with 16 major UK charities – including Citizens Advice, Scope and Disability Rights UK – sending a letter to the Chancellor warning that the cuts would have a “catastrophic impact” on disabled people, pushing hundreds of thousands of households into poverty, it is important for the Government to tread carefully.

Rachael Maskell asking a question in the House of Commons in 2020. PIC: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Reforms to the welfare system are expected ahead of the spring statement at the end of this month, with the Chancellor looking for public spending savings. However, the Government has to walk a tightrope and ensure that those that are in genuine need are looked after in a compassionate society.