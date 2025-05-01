The Government should be leading a campaign to grow British, buy British and eat British - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Politicians seem to have grasped the idea that the UK should ideally be self-sufficient and not beholden to other, unreliable and possibly unstable countries for staples such as fruit, vegetables and grains. And if you’re a farmer or horticultural grower yourself, the matter will dominate your world every single day.

Food should be the biggest political issue there is; we all need to eat. We should be having a national conversation about it, right now. Why are our modern politicians so afraid of getting the ball rolling? After all, there’s a few of them only too happy to show off their own healthy eating credentials and ‘weight loss journeys’.

Before and during the Second World War, their historic counterparts had no such qualms; farmers were told what they must produce, the public were encouraged to ‘Dig for Victory’ in their own back gardens, and yes, rationing was enforced.

A fruit and veg stall at a farmers market. PIC: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

No-one is advocating state control of food production, but taking food seriously is not just about our own food security, it’s about the nation’s health too.

Since Labour came to power last year, there’s been barely a public peep out of Defra (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) on any of this.

Yet surely the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed, should be leading a public, government-backed campaign to grow British, buy British and eat British.

The British food industry is notoriously partisan and there are many vested interests. No-one would envy a politician being obliged to take the bull by the horns; Reed certainly won’t be able to please all parties.

The Green Alliance, for example, has recently published a report arguing that more land should be given over to horticultural production, ahead of prioritising crops for bioenergy, which its researchers said was “extremely inefficient”.

“We need to eat more fruit and vegetables to improve our health,” says Lydia Collas, head of natural environment at Green Alliance.

“But if we don’t grow more of them here, we’ll let profitable horticulture and the jobs it could support go elsewhere.

“We currently import more than half of our apples when we have everything we need to eat British apples year-round.

“If the Government is serious about improving people’s health and ensuring farmers have sustainable livelihoods, it needs a horticulture strategy.”

Not only would talking about food seriously be a tremendous boon to our own producers, it might encourage people to adopt healthier diets too. Doing so would not only help us live longer, it would also reduce pressure on the NHS.

Alarming new research suggests that thousands of people are dying prematurely every year in our country because they are shunning fresh ingredients in favour of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) such as ready meals, frozen pizzas and processed meats.

Researchers analysed the diets of eight countries then estimated the number of deaths linked to an over-reliance on UPFs.

The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, said that about 18,000 deaths in people aged 30 to 69 could be prevented each year in Britain if people chose to eat healthier options.

With UPFs accounting for an average 54 per cent of average daily calorie intake, Britain is second only to America (55 per cent).

Diets high in UPF have been linked to an increased risk of 32 different diseases, including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, obesity and depression.

