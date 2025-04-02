The lessons the Government can learn from Rugby League to revive Northern towns - Jade Botterill

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But beyond matchday, local teams remain ever-present. The same players you see scoring tries on the weekend in kits sponsored by local businesses do their big shop at the local Asda, or are at the school drop-off during the week. This connection fosters real community, with victories and defeats shared collectively.

This spirit is unique to League, a sport borne out of northern towns and working-class players want for a competition that better represented and reflected them. This local and grassroots spirit has persisted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, as economic and social hardship embedded itself into these communities, these teams have become increasingly vital in holding communities together. As jobs and industries have disappeared, the institutions that came with them have fallen away too. Despite the hollowing out of a sense of community and the rightful pride that came with it, a resilient and purposeful rugby league remained as a constant.

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity Boxing Day friendly at Headingley Stadium. PIC: Tony Johnson

But their contribution to the North goes beyond the abstract: the fans, players and clubs have always rolled up their sleeves and emptied their pockets to support those in the areas which they live.

You don’t need to look much further than the tireless work of Kevin Sinfield and the late, great Rob Burrow. These two gentlemen – who perfectly personify rugby league - did so much to increase awareness of motor neurone disease, securing a research centre in West Yorkshire.

I also saw this material contribution first hand whilst working at Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation, teaching PE to children across the M62 corridor. Through their local club, children were provided with opportunity and broadened horizons, with many travelling beyond Yorkshire for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, it was through this frontline work that I was first brought to politics, with the club having to pick up the pieces of the immediate damage the closure of SureStart centres had on the families of the children I taught.

In an effort mirrored by clubs across the North, it also offers support groups for young, elderly and vulnerable. This is as well as encouraging players, known for the gruff and gritty exterior, to discuss their mental health. Here, players and the club are aware of their role in the community and are keen to use it proactively to break the stigmas that keep so many from opening up.

This stands as a reminder of what makes a community strong. In our towns, where young people, especially young men, lack direction and are too often denied the opportunity warranted by their aspiration, League can provide role models, structure, and support. It can instil a sense of purpose and belonging that is too often missing.

The resilience and community spirit of Rugby League provides a model for the Government as it seeks to breathe life back into these once-forgotten areas. From grassroots to the Super League, they have managed to survive in spite of economic hardship.