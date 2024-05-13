The Prime Minister should remember that you win elections by offering people hope

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's speech yesterday was an attempt to position himself and his party as the safe option at the upcoming general election.

Despite his pitch to voters, the PM cannot escape the fact that his party is no longer trusted on multiple fronts. In fact, many within Conservative ranks don’t even have trust in the Prime Minister and are simply waiting for him to call an election.

The PM is right to warn about it being an increasingly dangerous world but it is absurd for him to suggest that the Opposition cannot be trusted with the nation’s security and that a Labour victory would “embolden” Vladimir Putin. Especially given cuts to the defence budget under the Tories.

What Mr Sunak is failing to do is put forward a positive vision of Britain under the Tories. It is of course a difficult task, given the 14 years of austerity that has been inflicted by Conservative-led governments. Not to mention the myriad issues that have contributed to poorer living conditions for many voters subsequently.

A word of caution to the PM, you win elections by giving people hope. Labour still hasn’t set out a compelling vision for how it will govern. That is why many voters have not completely warmed to the idea of a future Labour government. These votes are up for grabs.

Boris Johnson won on a ticket to level up and promises of a brighter future once Britain was free of the supposed shackles of the European Union. Tony Blair Swept to power in 1997 by promising that ‘things could only get better’. Margaret Thatcher secured successive majorities by promising to bring an end to years of union militancy and giving everyone the opportunity to own a stake in the country.