The votes of millions of young people who did not or are not attending university are up for grabs - Jayne Dowle

Aimed at the under-35s, the series of ads use tropes and memes familiar to those well-versed in social media and online dating, so cover your eyes if you’re of a sensitive disposition.

However, if a glimpse of the aubergines – if you know, you know – has you running for the smelling salts, remember there is a serious purpose behind the alarming imagery.

Although Just Vote finds that over half (52 per cent) of young people it surveyed felt that regular voters were more intelligent, according to the British Election Study of 2019, a third of the UK population up to the age of 34 abstain from voting.

A ballot box arrives during a count. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Is it any wonder?

No group of this generation feels quite as left out – and left behind – as the millions of younger voters not attending, nor intending to attend, university or other higher education, but are either working or looking for a job.

Certainly as far as the last government was concerned, this demographic was only of interest when it was causing a problem, or when it could be turned into spurious hubris.

Responding to Labour’s plans to give businesses more flexibility over how they spend government money currently earmarked for apprenticeships, former Education Secretary Gillian Keegan sounded even more deluded than usual: “Since 2010, we have built a world-class apprenticeship system from the ground up... creating pathways to 70 per cent of occupations through apprenticeships”, she told reporters.

World-class? This extraordinary claim would come as a surprise to the many young people struggling to even find an apprenticeship place, not to mention the many businesses which have decided that the effort is just not worth the hassle.

Whilst students are rightly incensed – and increasingly politicised - at the tripling of tuition fees over the last decade or so, and the fact that even those qualifying on a means-test basis for the highest rate of maintenance loan now find it doesn’t even cover the annual cost of living in halls, their full-time working/earning/job-hunting peers are too often forgotten about.

This is despite the fact that more than half of 16 to 24-year-olds are employed one way or another, according to official statistics. This means, potentially, once an under-25’s annual earnings surpass the personal allowance – currently £12,570 – they will be paying taxes that contribute to the economy.

They are right to ask what the main parties might offer in return, except the threat of national service.

Gillian Keegan’s gaslighting over apprenticeships doesn’t impress this generation. They just switch off. As a parent of an 18-year-old daughter hoping to go to university this autumn and a 21-year-old son who works in a care home, I see all sides of the coin.

So far, I’m not hearing anything which speaks to my son – from any political party. At least he has a contracted job committing his employers to giving him 39 hours a week, plus paid holiday and sickness leave. Many young people are at the sharp end of the ‘zero hours’ scandal, leaving them at the mercy of unscrupulous employers and with no security of income or tenure, and certainly no employee ‘benefits’.

Whilst students often welcome the flexibility of zero hours, it leaves others high and dry.

Also, it is well known that young people also face high rates of taxation compared to older generations. Income from work is taxed much more highly than unearned income from the savings, investments and shares that older people are more likely to hold.

Brave politicians would be prepared to tackle this inequality and spread the tax burden more fairly across the generations.

Likewise National Insurance. Over-65s who continue to work are exempt from National Insurance Contributions (NICs), presumably because its original purpose was to help fund the state pension.

Working age/pension age has become a political hot potato, but is it fair to let older workers off the hook – which the Intergenerational Foundation, an independent charity promotes generational fairness - says equates to an eight per cent pay rise over younger colleagues? And have you heard any politician even mention this yet on the campaign trail?