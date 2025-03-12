The White Rose Agreement between Yorkshire mayors is to be welcomed

The White Rose Agreement between the mayors of South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and York and North Yorkshire is to be welcomed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big fear around devolution is that Yorkshire becomes a collection of fiefdoms, operating separately from one another. In fact, the previous governments approach to so-called levelling up funding encouraged different combined authorities to compete against one another.

There are now three directly elected regional mayors in Yorkshire with a combined population of 4.5 million people. There is great potential in the mayors working with one another for the good of the wider region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Blunkett has been tasked with conducting a review into rail connectivity across Yorkshire and making recommendations to the Government as part of the new agreement. The Labour grandee is a good choice to lead the review but the question many people will be asking is what is the wisdom of yet another review?

The Yorkshire mayors sign the White Rose Agreement.

The region has seen reviews into its broken railway system in the past with nothing to show for it. The only way another review would be effective is if it is conducted within parameters of what is achievable as things stand.

People in the region are all too aware of the Bermuda triangle of railway in Yorkshire, where trains are severely disrupted or all too often simply never appear.

Other commitments in the agreement such as championing Yorkshire and achieving good growth are also positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad