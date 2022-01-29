These Highway Code changes must lead to a culture of respect on our roads – The Yorkshire Post says

Changes to the Highway Code come into effect from this weekend - but how should their effectiveness be measured?

If this is the case, and there’s a fall in accidents in spite of a lack of awareness about the new guidance, including tweaks to the rights of way at junctions to prioritise pedestrians, they will come to represent a significant turning point.

After all, it is in Britain’s best interests – from a public health and climate change point of view – if the UK becomes less dependent on motorised transport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this will happen if all road users – motorists, pedestrians and cyclists alike – show more respect towards each other than at present and do not allow mobile phones, or other devices, to be a distraction.

Changes to the Highway Code come into effect from this weekend - but how should their effectiveness be measured?

For, unless they do, every incident and report of ‘road rage’ will make it harder to change the safety narrative so more people of all ages and abilities are confident enough to venture out on foot – or by bicycle.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.