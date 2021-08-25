This must be last Headingley Test marred by racism – The Yorkshire Post says

ENGLAND captain Joe Root’s awkwardness was plain when he was asked, in the build-up to today’s Test at Headingley, to respond to his former Yorkshire CCC team-mate Azeem Rafiq’s claim that the club is institutionally racist.

Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 8:01 am

“It just shows that there is a lot of work we have to do in the game,” he said after several of the allegations made by Azeem were upheld by an independent investigation that YCCC commissioned last September.

What is deplorable is the club’s failure to fully resolve this matter before the Test; it does little to enhance its reputation and the positive work that it has done, over many years, to embrace players and spectators from BAME communities.

Joe Root appeared awkward and embarrassed when questioned about the racism claims made by former Yiorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq in the build-up to the Headingley Test.

And, if it wants to better understand the hurt caused by its current approach, it should invite bowling legend and Sky Sports commentator Michael Holding to address all staff in the wake of his acclaimed book Why We Kneel, How We Rise. Let this be the last Headingley Test besmirched by racism – on and off the pitch.

Yorkshire last week apologised to Azeem Rafiq, accepting he had been a "victim of inappropriate behaviour" and indicating that "several of the allegations made by Azeem were upheld" by an independent investigation they commissioned last September.