TripAdvisor stand over Scarborough’s Grand Hotel justified – The Yorkshire Post says

Unlike those social media giants that fuel racial hatred, TripAdvisor took action after an “influx” of recent submissions from non-guests bemoaning the fact that Afghan refugees are staying at the Victorian hotel.
It was right to do so if the integrity and reputation of the TripAdvisor brand is not be compromised by so-called keyboard warriors pursuing their own agendas and vendettas.
Yet this must not negate from the public’s despair at the embarrassing state of this once iconic hotel, its reputation for poor service and frustration that Britannia Hotels is content to preside over such a decline.
As such, this newspaper repeats its request to Britannia to set out its future intentions for a hotel now grand in name only.
