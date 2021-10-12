TripAdvisor stand over Scarborough’s Grand Hotel justified – The Yorkshire Post says

Reviews of Scarborough's Grand Hotel have been suspended by TripAdvisor.

Unlike those social media giants that fuel racial hatred, TripAdvisor took action after an “influx” of recent submissions from non-guests bemoaning the fact that Afghan refugees are staying at the Victorian hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was right to do so if the integrity and reputation of the TripAdvisor brand is not be compromised by so-called keyboard warriors pursuing their own agendas and vendettas.

Reviews of Scarborough's Grand Hotel have been suspended by TripAdvisor.

Yet this must not negate from the public’s despair at the embarrassing state of this once iconic hotel, its reputation for poor service and frustration that Britannia Hotels is content to preside over such a decline.

As such, this newspaper repeats its request to Britannia to set out its future intentions for a hotel now grand in name only.