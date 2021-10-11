The Grand Hotel Scarborough

The three-star Victorian hotel has been heavily criticised in recent months by guests who have complained about the poor condition of the building and dirty rooms.

But a number of TripAdvisor reviewers have made insulting comments about Afghan refugees who have been housed there, with one describing the establishment as an "overrun refugee camp".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A TripAdvisor spokeswoman said: “We have applied what we call a lockdown notice to the Tripadvisor listing page of Grand Hotel Scarborough, which temporarily suspends any new review submissions from being posted to that listing.

“We apply lockdown notices whenever a property receives an influx of review submissions that do not describe a first-hand customer experience.

Our review guidelines state clearly that we only accept reviews that describe the reviewer’s first-hand experience. For that reason, we do not allow second-hand commentary from reviewers who may have heard or read about an incident via social media or editorial media reports.

“We will continue to monitor incoming review submissions in order to determine the most appropriate time to end the temporary suspension.

“We encourage customers who have had a first-hand experience at the hotel to check back and submit their review when the suspension has lifted. The purpose of the lockdown notice is simply to prevent other reviews that are not first-hand accounts from appearing on the listing.”

Earlier this month, Scarborough Borough Council said it had written to the owners to request a meeting to discuss the "recent reported problems".

On Monday, October 4, the seaside hotel was evacuated after someone phoned and said that a bomb had been planted.